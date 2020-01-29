Automotive Noise Filter Market Technological Advancements & Trends to Watch!

Global Automotive Noise Filter Market: Introduction

Automotive noise filters are used to reduce unwanted noise produced by electronic systems, woofer, speaker, amplifiers, and other systems. The noise filter is a new technology system used to eradicate frequency and sound of unwanted noise generated by noise producing components in a vehicle which reduces the driving comfort of the driver. Noise filters are used on sound carrying cables and on electronic components of vehicles. Application of automotive noise filters can improve the quality of the sound during calls in a vehicle. It also enhances the quality of the voice command during driving a vehicle.

An automotive noise filter is a unit for filtering down unwanted noises generated by a vehicle such as engine sound, sound of running tires on road, wind sound, woofer sounder, and Echo by amplifying the sound quality inside the vehicle. The alerting systems incorporated in the vehicle must be audible clearly as it could be risky to avoid/ignore such important information while driving which can lead to dangerous instances while driving that is why a clearly audible and high frequency alerting system in the vehicle is required.

Global Automotive Noise Filter Market: Competition Landscape

ARKAMYS

ARKAMYS was founded in 1998, and is currently based in Paris, France. The company is in the business of providing digital sound solution for automotive and mobile devices across the globe. The company has offices in China, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. The company is partnered with several organizations in the market such as Intel Corporation, Spreadtrum Communications, Inc., Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, ARM, Cadence, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas, and STMicroelectronics.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930, and is currently based in Dallas, Texas, U.S. The company provides products and services to various industries including automotive, communication equipment, manufacturing, and personal electronics. Under the automotive segment, the company offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), body electronics & lighting, hybrid, electric & powertrain systems, and Infotainment & cluster.

NXP Semiconductors

Founded in 1953, NXP Semiconductors is currently based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The company operates in the business of manufacturing and supplying sensors, electronics, processors, and other technology related products for the automotive industry. The company provides solutions for audio, power management, and RFID/NFC. The company has more than 30,000 employees across the globe with presence in more than 30 countries. The company generated over US$ 9.41 Bn revenue in 2018.

Global Automotive Noise Filter Market: Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Luxury and Comfortable Vehicles

Rise in demand for luxury and comfortable vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive noise filter market. Currently, luxury vehicles are equipped with several electronics components and devices to enhance the comfort of the passengers by reducing unwanted effects such as sound and vibrations while in a moving vehicle. A vehicle is incorporated with noise filters, infotainment systems, and safety systems in order to maintain the comfortable environment inside it. Rise in income is one of the major reasons for increase in demand for luxury vehicles in countries such as the U.S, India, China, and Germany, which is expected to drive the automotive noise filter market.

Global Automotive Noise Filter Market: Segmentation

The global automotive Noise filter market can be segmented based on:

Application

Component

Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Noise Filter Market – By Application

Based on application, the global automotive noise filter market can be split into:

In-vehicle Infotainment System

Alerting System

TPMS

Others

