Automotive Traffic Assist System Market Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2027

Automotive Traffic Assist System Market: Introduction

Automotive traffic assist system is a key technology in advanced driver assistance system that assists the vehicle driver while driving on road or highway. Automotive traffic assist system takes over the vehicle’s lateral and longitudinal control. It provides permanent supervision to the driver and frequently takes over vehicle control during heavy traffic by braking and accelerating the vehicle automatically.

Global Automotive Traffic Assist System Market: Competitive Landscape

In 2019, at CES, in Las Vegas, NVIDIA Corporation announced the unveiling of “DRIVE AutoPilot”, which, according to the company, is the world’s first commercially present Level 2+ advanced automated driving system. Its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies are likely to supervise self-driving or fully autonomous vehicles, production of which is expected to begin 2020 onward.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Established in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Robert Bosch GmbH is a leading firm that provides innovative solutions for connected mobility, smart cities, smart homes, and connected manufacturing. The company has over 60 regional subsidiaries and related companies located in 60 countries, with sales service partners in 150 countries across the globe.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Founded in 1995, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany. ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a leading provider of driveline, chassis technology, and vehicle active and passive technology. The company operates in 40 countries along with 19 development location with almost 230 locations around the world. ZF Friedrichshafen AG invests approximately 6% of its sales in research and development activities, ensuring a strong focus on design and development of innovative technologies and components.

Global Automotive Traffic Assist System Market: Dynamics

Increase in Road Fatalities and Demand for Safety Solutions to Drive Global Market

Road accidents is a one of the leading causes of deaths and injuries globally. Human error, such as failing to appropriately judge incoming vehicle movement and losing control of vehicle operation are prime reasons for road fatalities. Vehicle equipped with traffic assist systems include key mechatronics components that continuously monitor vehicle surroundings and helps in reducing the possibility of a road accident. This has led to significant adoption of traffic assist systems and is anticipated to drive the global market in the near future.

Increase in Preference for Advanced Drive Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Consumer preference for enhanced safety in mobility, especially in heavy traffic and long route journeys that cause strain on the driver leading to road accidents, has resulted in increased adoption of ADAS-equipped vehicles. ADAS reduces distraction and strain on the driver and informs about traffic congestion through detection of roadblocks and guides on detours accordingly. This is another major factor that is likely to augment the demand for automotive traffic assist systems in the near future.

Global Automotive Traffic Assist System Market: Segmentation

In terms of autonomy level, the global automotive traffic assist system market can be segmented into:

Level 2

Level 3

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive traffic assist system market can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of component, the global automotive traffic assist system market can be segregated into:

Sensors

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Others

In terms of propulsion type, the global automotive traffic assist system market can be categorized into:

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

Electric

