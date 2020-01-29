Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2019-2025.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies : Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke and others.

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market on the basis of Types are:

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

On the basis of Application, the Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is segmented into:

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others

Regional Analysis For Autonomous Mobile Robots Market:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

