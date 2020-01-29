Avascular Necrosis Market Revenue, Key Players, Dynamic, Demand and Drives, Forecast to 2028

Avascular Necrosis Market: Overview

Avascular necrosis (AVN) also named as aseptic necrosis, osteonecrosis, or ischemic bone necrosis, is a condition bringing about the death of bone cells because of lack of blood supply. It frequently leads fall of the joint surface and consequent joint inflammation because of an irregular joint surface. Avascular necrosis influences the closures (epiphysis) of long bones, for example, upper humerus, femur, and bones of lower leg joint. Normally it occurs because of combination of different factors including genetic, metabolic, increased consumption of alcohol, smoking, and different ailments.

Usually, in order to treat avascular necrosis, the nonsurgical treatment methods are used, for example, changes in daily activities, anti-inflammatory medications, and crutches are the major source of treatment to help in reducing the progress of the disease and in pain relief. Surgical treatment comprise cartilage and bone grafting, core decompression, and entire hip replacement. On the basis of the cause, avascular necrosis is categorized into non-traumatic and traumatic avascular necrosis.

Avascular Necrosis Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increased consumption of alcohol for a long time, heavy dose of systematic corticosteroid utilize are the significant hazard factors for avascular necrosis.

Other serious factors or conditions related with non-traumatic osteonecrosis incorporate cancer, autoimmune illness, Gaucher disorder, decompression illness (Caisson ailment), HIV infection, pancreatitis, and blood issue, for example, sickle cell infection. Certain treatment including chemotherapy and radiation treatment can cause osteonecrosis as well. Besides, individuals who have experienced organ transplants are at high risk of osteonecrosis.

Advanced technologies related to treatments for avascular necrosis, for example, Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) is likely to help avascular necrosis market. Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products is a class of advanced treatments that includes quality treatment, physical cell treatment, and tissue-engineered products.

Increased expense of surgical treatments and delayed diagnosis because of asymptomatic nature of this condition at beginning are the major hindering factors for avascular necrosis market development.

Avascular Necrosis Market: Market Potential

Creators evaluated the long term clinical result and implant survivorship of patients that experienced unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) for knee avascular necrosis. They reflectively investigated 29 back to back UKA carried out by two senior specialists in 28 patients with unicompartmental avascular necrosis of the knee (AVN) somewhere during 1989 and 2001. In the longest span till date, discoveries proposed a association of UKA for treatment of AVN with increased survival rates and stable clinical enhancement. With the end goal to treat patients with unicompartmental osteonecrosis of the knee, UKA is a productive alternative.

Avascular Necrosis Market: Regional Outlook

North America is foreseen to develop a noteworthy revenue in global avascular necrosis market in the forthcoming years because of rising prevalence of avascular necrosis and earlier Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consent for the new avascular necrosis medications in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific avascular necrosis market is as well foreseen to anticipate most elevated development during coming years, inferable from rise in development activities for the treatment of avascular necrosis by various key players in the region.

Avascular Necrosis Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global avascular necrosis market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bone Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Ethicon Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Grifols SA, K-Stemcell Co Ltd., Merck KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sanofi SA, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Wright Medical Group N.V.

