Balun Transformer Market – Increasing Application of Balun Transformers in Telecommunication Industry

Balun Transformer Market – Introduction

Balun Transformers are mostly used in broadband frequency, transferring the signals from an unbalanced impedance input to a balanced impedance output, or vice versa. Balun transformer is used for impedance matching to achieve maximum power transfer, step up or step down of signal amplitude, dc isolation, common mode rejection, RF splitter and combiner, push-pull amplifier, directional coupler, and double balanced mixer.

The most common application of Balun Transformers is to interface an unbalanced signal to a balanced transmission line for long distance communications. Differential signaling on balanced transmission lines is more immune to noise and crosstalk, and it is lower cost than single-ended signaling on coaxial cables. Balun products are used in various applications, including antenna systems, CATV, satellite set-top box, cable modem, video equipment, fiber to cable termination devices and HD-SDI.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Balun Transformer Market – Competitive Landscape

Anaren

Anaren is operating as a subsidiary of TTM Technologies. The company was founded in 1967, has it’s headquarter in New York, USA. Anaren is specialized in designing and manufacturing high-frequency RF and microwave microelectronics, assemblies, and components. The company is serving space, defense, and telecommunication with their product and services.

MACOM

MACOM was founded in 1950 and headquarter located in Massachusetts, USA. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

STMicroelectronics, Inc.

The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Coppell, Texas. STMicroelectronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products used in various microelectronic applications, including automotive products, computer peripherals, telecommunications systems, consumer products, industrial automation, and control systems. ST is a global semiconductor company with net revenues of US$ 9.66 billion in 2018.

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Pulse Electronics Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of December 31, 2018, Pulse Electronics Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation. Pulse Electronics is worldwide leader in electronic component design and manufacturing. With an extensive line of state-of-the-art catalog products as well as custom capabilities, Pulse is a global supplier of electronic components to OEMs, contract manufacturers and CEMs

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Balun Transformer Market Dynamics

Increasing Application of Balun Transformers in Telecommunication Industry

The most common application of baluns is to interface an unbalanced signal to a balanced transmission line for long distance communications. Differential signaling on balanced transmission lines is more immune to noise and crosstalk, can use lower voltages, and is lower cost than single-ended signaling on coaxial cables. Hence, it is used for most common intermediate and long distance transmission lines such as RS-422, RS-485, Ethernet over twisted pair, PCI Express, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB. Therefore, baluns are used to interface local video, audio, and digital signals to long distance transmission lines. In these applications the most important characteristic is common mode rejection ratio. The second most important application of baluns is for driving differential antennas. The impact of this driver is expected to be moderate in balun transformer market for short, medium, and long term due to use of balun transformer in telecommunication application which increased the transmission line on smart devices such as cellular telephone

Rise in Additional Cost to Prevent failure Long Distance Communications Devices Restraining Balun Transformer Market Growth

One of the key factors hampering the growth of the balun transformer market is it leads to the additional cost to prevent failure of long distance communications devices. However, in response to the growing demand for communication devices by consumers, companies are focusing on developing new advancement technology with low loss in transmission line at lower cost. However, today electronic equipment have become more susceptible to overvoltage and voltage fluctuation, this is driving the adoption balun transformer to prevent costly services, and provide reliable operation.

Balun Transformer Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the Balun Transformer market is segmented into

Flux Coupled Balun Transformer

Wire-wound Transmission Line Balun

Capacitively Coupled Transmission Line Balun

Phase shift balun

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets