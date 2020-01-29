Bioimpedance Devices Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis

Global Bioimpedance Devices Market – Overview

Growing instance of CKD diseases are projected to help the growth of the global bioimpedance devices market. Chronic kidney diseases (CKD) is a medical disorder that leads to the loss of kidney function over time. Bioimpedance devices are used for improving the improving the rate of glomerular function in these patients and also help in predicting muscle mass. In recent years, technological developments have made these bioimpedance devices lightweight, portable, and easy to use. These factors are expected to play an important role in market growth.

Global Bioimpedance Devices Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global bioimpedance devices market are given below:

In January 2017, RJL Systems announced that the company has launched a new bioimpedance device, a body composition analyzer. The device is called the Quantum V Segmental BIA. The new device is a Class II medical equipment that has been designed to enhance the accuracy and assessment of segmental body part composition of Lean Soft Tissue and fat at around 13 zones of the human body.

In May 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, one of the leading players in the global bioimpedance devices market has announced that the company plans to invest around 60 million euros in Unicyte AG. Unicyte AG is an independent affiliate of Fresenius Medical Care.

In June 2019, Freseniusm Medical Care announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Spectra Laboratories, has opened up a new lab facility in Southaven, Mississippi. This is expected to boost the production capacity of bioimpedance devices of the company.

Global Bioimpedance Devices Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple reasons why the bioimpedance devices market development has gathered momentum in recent years. One key advantage of using bioimpedance devices is that they are non-invasive in nature. Patients these days are increasingly preferring medical devices and equipment that are non-invasive in nature and will cause less pain. This is spurred the adoption of bioimpedance devices market in recent years.

Another important factor behind the market growth is that these devices are relatively cheaper than their counterparts. As these bioimpedance devices are quite reliable and come at a lesser cost, naturally, their adoption is on the rise.

Furthermore, there are several other advantages of using bioimpedance devices such as they are portable, easy to use, and safe. These advantages have played a big role in driving up their adoption across medical sector as well as households. This has thus helped in the overall development of the bioimpedance devices market.

Global Bioimpedance Devices Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five key regional segments of the global bioimpedance devices market. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe are expected to contribute significantly in terms of revenue share. The growth of these market is due to a well-developed and mature healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, easy and early availability of modern healthcare technology is also an important reason behind the growth of North America and Europe regions.

On the other hand, the bioimpedance devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a hefty growth rate over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This growth of the regional market is due to the presence of the emerging economies such as India and China. China in particular has some of the biggest manufacturers of bioimpedance devices. This is expected to help the regional market to flourish. India on the other hand is investing heavily for the betterment of its existing healthcare infrastructure. It will naturally help in developing the market in Asia Pacific.

