Capsule Hotel Market Share, Industry Growth, Trends, Demand, Development Plans, Key Players and 2019- Forecast Research

A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

Major Players in Capsule Hotels market are:-

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

…..

Key Research:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capsule Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capsule Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:-

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Capsule Hotels

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Capsule Hotels

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Capsule Hotels Regional Market Analysis

6 Capsule Hotels Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Capsule Hotels Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Capsule Hotels Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Capsule Hotels Market

10 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

