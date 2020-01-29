Chipless RFID Tags Market Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application 2027

Chipless RFID Tags Market – Introduction

With the introduction of radio-frequency identi?cation (RFID) technology as a contactless identi?cation technique, more consideration has been drawn towards the application of RFID in a variety of commercial areas such as access management, contactless payment, toll collection, tracking of goods and animals and so on. The RFID tags used earlier were integrated with chips which further increases the total cost of the tagged items. Therefore, there has been demand of low cost RFID tags that can be widely used without adding total cost in the tagged products. Several manufacturers came with low cost Chipless RFID tags that seems to be the ideal solution to address this concern. RFID tags without a silicon IC/microchip/RFID Tag IC are called Chipless RFID tags or RF fibers. These tags are made up of plastic or conductive polymers instead of silicon-based ICs. These tags are referred as passive RFID tags and these relies on electromagnetic power obtained from the RFID reader antenna. The tag reflects back a part of the reader’s signal with the stored identification data back to the reader. The reflected signal usually has some sort of unique fingerprint that enables the reader to identify the tag and the transmitted data.

Chipless RFID Tags are low cost, fully printable tags and are designed to work over a wider temperature range and these tags also are less sensitive to RF interference. Contrary to a conventional RFID tag, a Chipless RFID tag needs neither a chip IC, nor self or remote empowerment. Thus, no transmission protocol needs to be used for the sake of detection. Instead, a chip less tag may be considered as a radar target having a speci?c recognizable electromagnetic signature.

Chipless RFID Tags Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Vubiq Networks has completed the development of a hardware/software millimeter wave hyperimaging system. This system will able to code and decode chipless RFID tags with an order of magnitude higher bit density as compared to existing solutions. This further reduces the cost of the tags to less than one cent per tag.

Alien Technology Corporation

Founded in 1994, Alien Technology Corporation is headquartered in San Jose, California. The American technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of radio frequency identification (RFID) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) products and services. It offers wide range of RFID transceiver tags, chips, labels and readers for item tagging, retail/apparel, transportation, life sciences, and other applications.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a leading Automatic Identification and Data Capture (“AIDC”) Company. The AIDC market consists of mobile computing, data capture, radio frequency identification devices (“RFID”), barcode printing, and other automation products and services. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of AIDC products, including: mobile computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (“RTLS”), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Established in 1876, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company primarily engages in printing business worldwide. The company operates through major three segments – Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies and Electronics segment. The company’s electronic segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Founded in 2006, NXP Semiconductors NV is based in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The Netherlands-based company possesses an expertise in the manufacturing of semiconductor electronics, high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010.

Soligie Inc.

Founded in 2005, Soligie Inc. is a leading player in the printed electronics market. The company designs, manufactures and sells printed electronics. It provides iontophoresis patches, interactive pharmaceutical packaging products, and RFID antennas. The company operates in industries such as medical device, smart packaging, flexible interconnect, medical consumables, RFID/logistics, toys, novelties, financial and stored value cards, consumer disposables/goods, and packaging markets. Soligie, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Molex Incorporated.

Some of the significant players in the chipless RFID tags market are Kovio, Inc., InkSure Technologies, Inc., Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG, Vubiq, Inc. and among others.

