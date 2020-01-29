Cross Laminated Timber Industry Insights, Demanding Growth, 2025 Future Outlooks

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Cross Laminated Timber Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Cross Laminated Timber Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Cross Laminated Timber industry valued approximately USD 0.56 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Increasing awareness of environmental hazards is due to the use of cement concrete in infrastructure construction along with rising demand for green homes and a growing number of the manufacturer are the key factors giving growth to the Industry. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Player in ‘Cross Laminated Timber Industry’:
Mayr-Melnhof Holz Binderholz, XLam Ltd. Sterling Lumber Schilliger Holz AG KLH Massivholz GmbH B & K Structures Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Structurlam SmartLam,
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Adhesive Bonded
Mechanically Fastened
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
