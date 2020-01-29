Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Report 2017-2024 Detailed Insights of Leading Companies Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services and Others

Global Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Overview

Data as a service is a cloud service influence to ensure the availability of serious data in a cost-effective and convenient manner to industries. Data as a service permits users to access specified useful data on demand, regardless of any organization’s structural and geographical barriers. The major advantages of data as a service are cost effectiveness, agility and data quality.

Market Size and Forecast

Global data as a service market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2024. Further, global data as a service market is likely to grow highly as anticipated due to the increasing penetration of high speed internet network infrastructure is enabling user to access data regardless of its location. Moreover, rising advancement of web services is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global data as a service (DaaS) market.

Regionally, North-America is projected to dominate the overall data as a service market during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing digital transformation in the region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global data as a service market. Moreover, rising demand for data recovery services is opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of data as a service market over the forecast period.

Europe data as a service market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Factor such as, growing data center compliance and regulatory requirements especially data privacy are envisioned to strengthen the growth of data as a service market in Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is poised to record fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan and India are anticipated to exhibit faster growth rate as compared to other countries in the region. Moreover, the advancement of technology in data as a service is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific data as a service market.

Based on deployment model, data as a service market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. Further, private cloud is accounted for the largest market share in overall data as a service market.

Key Players

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services

HP Enterprise Services

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

EMC Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing cloud based technologies and improved efficiency across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global data as a service market. In addition, increasing technical infrastructure in cloud based architecture is anticipated to positively drive the growth of the data as a service market.

Apart from this, rising growth in the data is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the data as a service market. Factor such as, ability to transfer data with ease is anticipated to supplement the growth of the global data as a service market.

Further, rising number of cloud based design are likely to further strengthen the growth of the data as a service market. In addition, increasing interest of enterprises to control huge amount of generated data using set of complicated database tools in order to create potential business chances is predicted to contribute significantly towards the growth of data as a service market over the forecast period.

However, lack of security and loss of data in case of a disaster are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global data as a service market in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis of the global data as a service market includes the following segments:

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Pricing Model

Volume Based Model

Quantity Based Pricing

Pay as Per Use

Data Type Based Model

By End User

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Government Enterprises

By Region

Global data as a service market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

