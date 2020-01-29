Digital Array Microphone Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

Digital Array Microphone Market: Introduction

A microphone is an electronic device that converts acoustic vibrations into electrical signals. The digital array microphone (also known as array microphone) works like a simple microphone but holds multiple microphones to record sound. The digital array microphone has two operating modes: phone mode and recognition mode. Phone mode is designed majorly for hands-free phone use. It offers a directional microphone feature that is highly resistant to wind. The recognition mode is designed to improve the accuracy of speech recognition especially in high-level noise environments

Digital Array Microphone Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for advance speech recognition technology

In automatic speech recognition, the speech is recorded using close talking handset microphones or from telephone handsets. The increasing focus is on distant speech recognition in which the speech is captured by the multi-district microphone, majorly in an array configuration. Hence, the demand for distant speech recognition has increased owing to the increasing trend of virtual conferencing and seminars.

North America expected to hold major share in the global digital array microphone market

Based on region, the digital array microphone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held dominant position in the global digital array microphone market in 2018 followed by Europe and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major countries that drive the digital array microphone market in this region. The high penetration of advanced technology such as smart speakers and the presence of early adoption trends have provided the dominant position to the region in the global market.

The digital array microphone market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are some of the key countries which drive the digital array microphone market in the region. The widespread manufacturing of automotive vehicles in the countries of Asia Pacific and increasing demand for advance technology majorly in passenger cars have accelerated the market in this region. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, sales of passenger cars in China stood at 23,709.9 thousand units in 2018, up from 21,210.3 thousand units in 2017.

Automotive sector expected to expand with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the digital array microphone market is segmented into automotive, military, and other industries. The automotive segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising integration of mobile hands free features in vehicles is one of the key factors which drives the demand for digital array microphones in the automotive industry. Digital array microphones help to reduce environmental noise and increase speech recognition accuracy. Besides, the increasing sales of passenger cars with advance infotainment technologies have also accelerated the market in this segment. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, sales of passenger cars globally stood at 68,690.5 thousand units in 2018, up from 66,314.2 thousand units in 2015.

Key players operating in the global digital array microphone market

Some of the key players in the global digital array microphone market are listed below: XMOS Ltd Shure Incorporated. Acoustic Magic ClearOne Inc. Andrea Electronics GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S PCB Piezotronics, Inc. Polycom, Inc. TOA Corporation Phoenix Audio Technologies Beyerdynamic Transtron Inc



