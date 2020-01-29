Disc Duplicators Market Competitive Insights And Precise Outlook 2027

Disc duplicators market – Introduction

Disc duplicator is a device that can copy content onto optical discs such as CDs and DVDs. Numerous kinds of disc duplicators are available in the global market. Each of these has its corresponding strengths & weaknesses. Some disc duplicators work on the standalone principle, while others work as a computer embedded principle. Additionally, disc duplicators feature advanced control panels, multiple burner drives, and integrated disc printers. Some disc duplicators even have in-built hard disk drives to store copies of optical discs.

Basic components of disc duplicators include burner (target) drives for recording the information, reader (source) drive for the master disc, and robotic support for loading & unloading discs. Major applications of disc duplicators comprise media & entertainment, movies & games, education, and medical.

Increase in demand for data storage, primarily in media & entertainment industry, driving disc duplicators market

The media & entertainment industry requires data storage to support several foundations of modern workflows. Data storage plays a significant role in content creation, excision (editing), delivery, and content reception in the media & entertainment industry. Data storage requires large file sizes for multi-camera images and their high-quality resolution. This is anticipated to boost the demand for high capacity storage devices such as CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs. Additionally, the value chain of content creation, excision (editing), delivery, as well as content reception devices deliver an accelerating feed-forward mechanism.

Increase in cloud storage and decline in usage of CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs hampering global disc duplicators market

Cloud storage is a wide-ranging solution, it can store, maintain, and manage all kinds of data or information over public or private data center. It is easily manageable through the Internet from multiple locations. Cloud storage providers such as IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Service, Inc., and VMware, Inc. provide cloud storage solutions for various applications such as media & entertainment, movies & games, education, and medical. Thus, increase in cloud storage, decline in usage of CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs are adversely affecting the global disc duplicators market.

North America expected to hold major share of global disc duplicators market

In terms of region, the global disc duplicators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is estimated to hold major share of the global disc duplicators market during the forecast period due to the increase in adoption of disc duplicators in media storage devices and shift of end-users toward online sources. The U.S. and Canada play an important role in the growth of the disc duplicators market in North America due to rapid growing adoption of blu-ray disc across industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing region of the global disc duplicators market owing to the increase in promotion activities for media & entertainment, and rise in commercialization of movies and games, primarily in China, Japan, and India.

