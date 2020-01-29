Electronic Pet Training Product Market Trends, Size, Forecast 2027

Electronic pet training products are electronic devices used to train pets such as cats and dogs. Pet training products comprise a wide range of items from biscuits and treat to crates and collars. These days, electronic training products are highly preferred with the growing adoption of pets across the globe. Pet training products are useful and help to maintain the physical fitness of pets, thus prompting the growth of the electronic pet training market across the globe.

North America and Europe have dominated the electronic pet training product market owing to the inclination of most people toward pet adoption. However, the market in countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, Japan, and Australia are anticipated to show rapid growth rate due to increasing humanization of pets. Several brands of pet products are launching innovative products through newly developing online platforms to cater to customers across the globe. This factor is also encouraging demand for pet training products across the globe.

Electronic Pet Training Product Market – Competitive Landscape

The electronic pet training product market involves several international and domestic companies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovation in products and business expansion to expand their market share.

Jolly Pets is continually focusing on the expansion of its product line with newly developed and innovative products to cater to a huge customer base across the globe.

Growth in local players in the global electronic pet training market is expected to hamper the market growth. Local products are much cheaper compared to premium products which may reduce the sales of premium products. However, focusing on product innovation may reduce this effect.

Major players in the electronic pet training product market are making considerable investment in R&D facilities to widen their product portfolio to meet the changing customer preferences.

KONG Company

KONG Company was founded in 1976 in Golden, Colorado, the U.S. Kong designs and produces lines of toys and training product for cats and dogs. It operates in nearly all countries of the world through an online and offline platform.

Chuckit

Chuckit Was established in 1998 and is active in manufacturing and selling pet toys and training products. The company’s product portfolio includes launchers, flyers, and many indoor products.

Jolly Pets

Jolly Pets was incorporated in 1994 as a subsidiary of Horsemen’s Pride, Inc. and has headquarters in Ohio, the U.S. The company’s product line includes tugger, chaser, balls, and boredom breakers.

Nylabone

Nylabone was established in 1955 by Glen Axelrod, President and CEO of the company. The company produces long-lasting edible chews, chew toys, and dental solutions for dogs of every age, shape, breed, and size. Nylabone has headquarters in New Jersey, the U.S.

Several international and domestic players are active in the electronic pet training product industry. These include Petsworld, Inc., PetSmart Inc., Pet Expertise, LLC, PetCareRx, J&J Dog Supplies, and others.

Electronic Pet Training Product Market – Dynamics

Change in cultural and socio-economic factors expected to boost the growth of the electronic pet training product market

Pet owners are treating their pets as family members due to changing cultural and socio-economic factors. This is anticipated to encourage the electronic pet training product market across the globe. The pets market is growing at a significant rate due to the rising number of nuclear families. This is also expected to boost the electronic pet training product market. Increasing disposable income of pet owners belonging to middle-income families is also expected to encourage the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growth of online marketing and selling platforms supporting market growth

Online platforms have created several opportunities for manufacturers to cater to a vast range of customers across different regions. Interaction between manufacturers and final consumers is anticipated to grow through new devices and through social media usage.

