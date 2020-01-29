Engineered Quartz Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

Quartz is a premium material and the finished product such as engineered quartz is non-allergenic and non-toxic, and lasts a lifetime, decreasing the need for replacement. Engineered quartz is a manmade product which is created commonly from natural materials. Engineered quartz is made 90% – 94% from ground quartz and 6% – 10% colors and resins that are combined into long-lasting and nonporous slabs. This type of engineered quartz are organically resistant to scratches, abrasion, dents, and even acids without the need for sealants. The environmental impact of manmade quartz is low therefore, the product is very long lasting.

Global Engineered Quartz Market – Competition Landscape

Caesarstone Ltd.

Founded in 1987, Caesarstone Ltd. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and offering engineered quartz surfaces. These quartz surfaces are used for vanity tops, kitchen countertops, wall cladding, flooring, and general interior design. The company operates in more than 50 countries around the globe. The company has its distribution centers across the Midwest, New England, New York, North Texas, South Texas, Northern California, Northwest, Southeast, and Southern California.

Silestone (Cosentino S.A.)

Incorporated in 1979, Silestone (Cosentino S.A.) is based in Coral Gables, Florida, U.S. The company specializes in quartz surfaces. The company designs, produces, and distributes surfaces for bathrooms and kitchens worktops, and offers cladding and other related products. The company also offers granite and marble products. Silestone is a well-known brand of Cosentino S.A.

Corian (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.)

Based in Munich, Germany, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has experience of more than 200 years in manufacturing and distributing chemical products. Corian is a brand of solid surface material created by DuPont. Its primary use is as a countertop/benchtop surface. The company has a presence in more than 90 countries all across the world.

Major companies operating in the global engineered quartz market are Palash Internationals, sodostone.com, NhatHuy Group, M S International, Inc., Baba Quartz, Johnson Marble & Quartz, HanStone (Hyundai L&C Co., Ltd.), Pokarna Limited, Silestone (Cosentino S.A.), Caesarstone Ltd., Cambria, Stone Source LLC, LG Viatera (LG Hausys America, Inc.), Corian (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), and Alicante Quartz.

Global Engineered Quartz Market – driver

Growing Demand for Countertops Driving the Market

The engineered quartz countertops market is projected to show higher growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the residential sector, mushrooming construction activities in emerging regions, and rising construction of residential housing units combined with demand from remodeling activities is projected to push the growth of the engineered quartz market in the near future. Moreover, strong preference of superior engineered quart materials due to rising standard of living around the globe is projected to increase the demand for engineered quartz market during forecast year.

Global Engineered Quartz Market – Segmentation

The global engineered quartz market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Region

Global Engineered Quartz Market, by Type

In terms of type, the global engineered quartz market can be divided into:

Countertops

Flooring

Wall

Others

