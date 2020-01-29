Ethernet PHY Chip Market Scope, Trends, Future Demand 2027

Physical Ethernet (PHY) layer chips emit physical analog signals from the computer to network systems. Ethernet devices can connect to different physical media interfaces to deliver speeds from 1Mbit / s to 400 Gbit/s. It is anticipated that comprehensive apps in gaming consoles, digital televisions, set-top boxes and integrated telecom devices would give boost to chip manufacturing. The Ethernet PHY chip interfaces between Ethernet line modulation’s analog domain and the link layer packet signaling digital domain by applying Ethernet frames hardware send-receive features. This technology is one of the main chip packet technologies that further enhances electronic device operation.

Ethernet PHY Chip Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Microchip Technology Inc., a provider of microcontroller, analog, mixed-signal and Flash-IP integrated circuits announced the expansion of first terabit-scale Ethernet PHY that can allow highest-density 400 GbE and FlexE connectivity. The development was through ‘Microsemi’, a subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Established in 1968, Intel Corporation, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the U.S., is a semiconductor chip manufacturer that supplies processors for various computer system manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, Apple and Dell. Intel also manufactures network interface controllers, motherboard chipsets, integrated circuits, graphics chips, flash memory, embedded processors and other devices related to communications and computing.

Broadcom Inc.

Founded in 1836, Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France. Broadcom Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes the networking, wireless, broadband, data center, software and storage and industrial markets.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Founded in 1961, headquartered in San Jose, California, the U.S. Microchip Technology Inc. is a manufacturer of microcontroller, analog and Flash-IP integrated circuits and mixed-signal. Its product portfolio includes embedded security devices, microcontrollers, thermal, Serial SRAM devices, Serial EEPROM devices, radio frequency (RF) devices and power and battery management analog devices.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Established in 1930, Texas Instruments American technology business designs and manufactures semiconductors and multiple integrated circuits that it sells to designers and suppliers of electronics worldwide. The main focus of the business is the development of analog chips and embedded processors.

Some of the significant players in the Ethernet PHY chip market are Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Davicom Semiconductor Inc., Barefoot Networks and Cirrus Logic among others.

Ethernet PHY Chip Market – Dynamics

Growing Demand for High Data Transmission Speeds and Technological Advancements

Over the recent years, due to the augmenting demand for small chip modules in order to improve the operations of electronic devices, the Ethernet PHY chip market has been growing continually. The adoption in data centers of 25GB Ethernet-based servers is expected to be the market’s main driver. This can be ascribed to different data transmission speeds in industrial and consumer-driven industries needed by end-users. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and a range of online video streaming locations are fueling the demand for these servers, which can in turn stimulate the market.

It is also anticipated that high bandwidth switches will drive exponential market development. Moreover, factors such as the online video streaming sites and emergence of the internet of things (IoT) are fuelling the demand in the Ethernet PHY chip market. High bandwidth-switches would also drive market growth exponentially. Developing economies can generate demand for these switches by embracing new communication network protocols. But in some emerging economies, absence of supportive network infrastructure may hamper the growth of Ethernet PHY chip market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast time frame. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization in economies of China, India, and Japan. On the other hand, the North America region is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to adoption of modern communication network protocols and growing need for high data transfer speeds in data centers.

