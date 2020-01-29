Global Air Ambulance Services Industry 2019 | Market Size, Trends, Growth by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research Report

Air medical services is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.

North America held commanding share in global air ambulance services industry in 2016. Accessibility to supportive infrastructure for air medical transport, availability of reimbursement, and local presence of large number of service providers in this region compliments the lucrative growth of this market.

Major Players in Air Ambulance Services market are:-

AMR

PHI Air Medical

Scandinavian Air Ambulance

IAS Medical

Express AirMed Transport

Native American Air Ambulance

Lifeguard Air Ambulance

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Rotary-Wing

Fixed-Wing

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Hospital Based

Community Based

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets