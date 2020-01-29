Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Analysis and Forecast to by Top Key Players, Trend, Size, Industry Growth, Demand, Applications, Share and Insights Report

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes. In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 80% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2017.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the global.

Major Players in Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge market are:-

JBT Aerotech

ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

Hyundai Rotem

MHI

FMT

ADELTE

CEL

ShinMaywa

…

Key Research:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Glass Walled

Steel Walled

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Critical Questions Answered

Over successive few years, that Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge application segments can perform well?

Within which market, the businesses ought to establish a presence?

However, the various product segments are growing?

What are the market restraints which will threaten the growth rate?

However, market share changes their values by completely different producing brands?

Table of Content:-

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Regional Market Analysis

6 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market

10 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

