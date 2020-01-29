Global Automotive Coatings Industry is Growing at a CAGR of –% During Forecast 2019-2025 By Product Type, Applications

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Automotive Coatings Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Automotive Coatings Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Automotive Coatings Industry industry valued approximately USD 22.76 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.54% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The major factors driving the growth are high needs for the passenger as well as commercial automobiles in the Asia Pacific region and Latin America region i.e. the countries like India, China, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico. Also affecting the growth is the rising requirement for protection against UV rays, dust, acid rain, dirt, and harsh climate. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘Automotive Coatings Industry’:

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

Kansai Paint

KCC Paints

Berger Paints

Cabot Corporation

Bayer AG

Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

By Technology:

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Powder Coating

By Coat Type:

Clearcoat

Basecoat

Primer

E-Coat

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

