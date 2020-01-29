Global Drone Simulator Market Outlook 2019 Industry Types, Applications, Opportunities and Forecast

The drone simulator market has been segmented on the basis of component, device type, drone type, platform, system, and region. Based on platform, the market has been segmented into commercial and military. The military segment is projected to lead the market owing to the affordability of drone simulators for training of military pilots and operators, as compared to live training using real drones.

Based on device type, the drone simulator market has been segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality. The augmented reality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This anticipated high growth is due to the increasing adoption of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications which offer a better training experience to pilots by using the real world environment.

Major Players in Drone Simulator market are:-

Aegis Technologies

CAE Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (Ga-ASI)

Havelsan A.S.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3 Link Simulation & Training

Leonardo S.P.A.

Silkan

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Commercial

Military

