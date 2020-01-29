Global Microplate Reader Accessories System Market Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2026 Forecast ReportGlobal Microplate Reader Accessories System Market Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2026 Forecast Report

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Microplate Reader Accessories is a laboratory apparatus which are designed to find out and process chemical, biological, and physical reactions for experimental and research works. They are extremely useful in testing of biological reactions, gene expression reactions, and quantification of proteins.

The Global Microplate Reader Accessories Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The growing demand and popularity of automated cell-based and biochemical assays in the biotech firms has fuelled the demand and requirement for microplate reader accessories. Additionally, increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases in several countries has fuelled the demand for latest methods of diagnostics. However, high costs of microplate system is the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

The Global Microplate Reader Accessories Industry is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, and regions. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into single-mode microplate readers, multi-mode microplate readers, microplate washers, microplate pipetting systems & dispensers.

The application covered in the study include clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics and genomics research and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

Single-Mode Microplate Readers

Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers

Microplate Washers

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Genomics and Proteomics Research

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The key players profiled in the market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Lonza Group

Promega Corporation

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

…….

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

