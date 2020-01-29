Global Utility Community/Milli Grids Market Industry 2019 Market Size, Share, Analysis, Segments, Growth Strategy, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Scope of global utility community/milli grids includes by Application (Institutional/Campus Sites, Commercial/Industrial Facilities, Remote Off-grid Communities) and by Region.

High transmission losses, aging transmission infrastructure, lack of transmission and distribution network in rural areas, particularly in developing countries, and declining cost of the power generation are expected to drive the global utility community/milli grids market.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Institutional/Campus Sites

Commercial/Industrial Facilities

Remote Off-grid Communities

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

Alstom Grid

Arista Power

Bloom Energy

Boeing Smart Grid Solutions

Burns & McDonnell

Chevron Energy Solutions.

Dong Energy

Encorp

GE Digital Energy

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, and application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Utility Community/Milli Grids Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Utility Community/Milli Grids Market Market— Market Overview

4. Utility Community/Milli Grids Market by Application Outlook

5. Utility Community/Milli Grids Market Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

