Industrial Standoffs and Spacers Market Trends, Scope, Forecast by 2027

Global Industrial Standoffs and Spacers Market: Introduction

An industrial standoff and spacer is a positioning electronic hardware component or a fastener basically used to create space between two objects and to properly position them. Industrial standoffs and spacers are also employed to mechanically combine two or more objects together or to connect parts of any device during aftermarket servicing and original equipment manufacturing.

Industrial standoffs and spacers are applied to support spacing and alignment in a variety of applications such as panels, doors, and circuit board assemblies. Industrial standoffs and spacers are available in a variety of sizes, materials, and shapes. They are available in a variety of shapes such as swage, hexagonal, round, and square. Industrial spacers have no interior threading, whereas industrial standoffs have exterior knurling. These are available in various types of materials including brass, aluminum, steel, plastic, and stainless steel.

Global Industrial Standoffs and Spacers Market: Competition Landscape

In August 2018, MW Industries, Inc. acquired Ameriflex, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of electronic component parts for use in aerospace and semiconductor industries

MW Industries, Inc.

Established in 1861, MW Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the U.S. The company is a provider and manufacturer of standoffs and spacers, highly engineered springs, machined parts, fasteners, and other precision components. The company serves more than 23,000 customer across 35 countries. The company sells its products through direct sales and distributors to aerospace, medical, agriculture, electronics, construction, and energy industries.

LISI Aerospace (SAS)

Established in 1777, LISI Aerospace (SAS) manufactures and develops structural components and high-tech fasteners for use in airframes and aircraft engines. The company operates through three business segments: LISI medical, LISI automotive, and LISI aerospace. The company also offers industrial spacers.

Peninsula Components Incorporated

Established in 1982, Peninsula Components Incorporated is headquartered in San Carlos, California, the U.S. The company manufactures parts and accessories of equipment. It is engaged in providing various types of products such as ball studs and clips, captive screws, guide pins, inserts for plastic, spacers, standoffs, nuts, screws, self-clinching hardware, thumb screws, and washers. All of the company’s plants are ISO certified. The company currently has 33 CNC precision turning centers, 31 CNC milling centers, and 84 production multi-spindle centers.

Other prominent players operating in the global industrial standoffs and spacers market are Keystone Electronics Corp., Assembly Fasteners, Inc., W.J. Roberts Co., Inc., Accurate Manufactured Products Group, Inc., and Ashwani Metals Pvt. Ltd.

Global Industrial Standoffs and Spacers Market: Dynamics

Use of industrial standoffs and spacers to remain high for development of modern-day requisites

Growth of the industrial standoffs and spacers market can be attributed to ubiquitous usage of tablets, mobile phones, and similar devices for facilitating the communication. This is primarily because industrial standoffs and spacers are employed to create space between two objects of circuit board assemblies and printed circuit boards (PCBs). Additionally, rise in the adoption of electronic devices in the automobile industry led by the increasing demand for premium vehicles among customers is expected to fuel the market in the near future.

Furthermore, increase in the number of electric vehicles is projected to augment the demand for industrial standoffs and spacers in the next few years. Growing adoption of automated devices to reduce the turnaround time of production processes in various industries is projected to positively impact the demand for industrial standoffs and spacers in the near future. As a result, the global industrial standoffs and spacers market is expected to expand at a remarkable pace in the next few years.

Space limitations to hamper the global industrial standoffs and spacers market

Less availability of high-grade materials is projected to hamper the global market for industrial standoffs and spacers during the forecast period. However, clearance space is required between two printed circuit boards (PCBs), which directly affects the size of spacers and standoffs. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the market between 2019 and 2027.

