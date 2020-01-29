Industrial Transmitters Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Industrial Transmitters Market: Introduction

Industrial transmitters are used for transformation of a physical stimulus into an electric signal.

These transmitters work with the help of a device attached to a control board from where signals are sent.

These transmitters are provided with receivers that can read data.

Global Industrial Transmitters Market: Dynamics

Demand for industrial wireless transmitters has been increasing over the last few years, due to their various advantages such as easy installation and no requirement for hard wiring

Wireless transmitters help access real-time information. This assists in the improvement of efficiency in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, and chemical & petrochemical. These beneficial features of wireless transmitters are projected to be a significant factor fueling the global industrial transmitters market in the next few years.

In addition, decreasing costs of transmitters and sensors are expected to have a positive impact on the global industrial transmitters market in the near future

Due to declining costs, several manufacturing industries are incorporating transmitters and sensors into their manufacturing processes

Moreover, growing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) to reduce operational expenses is expected to propel the adoption of transmitters and sensors in the global manufacturing sector in the next few years

However, operational challenges associated with transmitters are expected to limit the global industrial wireless transmitters market in the next few years

In addition, lack of post-sale technical services is one of the major factors expected to restrain the global market in the near future

Global Industrial Transmitters Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global industrial transmitters market can be segmented into flow transmitters, general-purpose transmitters, pressure transmitters, level transmitters, and temperature transmitters

The flow transmitters segment accounted for a leading share of the global industrial transmitters market in 2018. This segment is projected to gain a market share in the next few years. It is likely to maintain its leading position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global industrial transmitters market can be categorized into oil & gas, energy & power, chemical & petrochemical, water & wastewater treatment, and others

The energy & power segment is likely to dominate the global industrial transmitters market in the next few years. High deployment of transmitters led by easy installation is expected to drive the industrial transmitters market in the energy & power segment in the next few years.

North America to Lead Global Market for Industrial Transmitters

In terms of region, the global industrial transmitters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global market for industrial transmitters from 2019 to 2027, followed by EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Asia Pacific

North America offers immense growth opportunities to manufacturers of industrial transmitters

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global industrial transmitters market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ABB

AMETEK, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

