Knee Braces Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Knee braces are medical aids used for the prevention of knee injury during sports activities and for the reduction of pain caused due to medical conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and other injuries. Athletes as well as patients suffering from arthritis and other knee injuries adopt knee braces to get rid of pain. Knee braces support knee joints to prevent injuries. These are used for fast recovery after surgery and rehabilitation of knee joints. Knee braces are created from a combination of metal, plastic, straps, foam, and elastic materials. These braces are available in different sizes, designs, and colors.

The global knee brace market growth is driven by increasing number of orthopedic knee surgeries, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis diseases, and rising number of injuries in athletics. The growing demand for knee support brace system is attributed to factors such as rise in awareness about preventive support system during sports activities, increase in the number of accidents leading to high rate of knee injuries, and rise in aging population which creates high prevalence of arthritic patients. The alliance of key players with online networks to provide knee braces directly to end-users has resulted in the easy availability of these products, which has further boosted the growth of the market. However, high cost of knee braces is restraining the market growth.

Request a Brochure of Knee Braces Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28574

The global knee brace market can be segmented into product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into prophylactic braces, functional braces, rehabilitative braces, and unloader braces. Functional braces and prophylactic braces segments are anticipated to augment the market growth owing to increase in athletic injuries and a large number of patients suffering from arthritis and other ligament-related injuries. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into arthritis, tendonitis, knee ligament injury, athletic activity, and others. The knee ligament injury segment is further categorized into anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Arthritis and athletic activity segments are likely to dominate the knee brace market during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of arthritis worldwide and increasing awareness about preventive support during high-risk sport activities such as basketball and football.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The clinics segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market owing to a large number of patients preferring to visit clinics for the treatment of arthritis and sprains rather than hospitals. Growing incidence of accidents and surgeries leading to a high rate of hospitalization is projected to boost the market growth of the hospitals segment. The others segment includes sports institutes and emergency and trauma centers.

Request for a Discount on Knee Braces Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=28574

In terms of region, the global market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a major share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing aging population, and rising awareness about knee braces for the treatment of arthritis and sports injuries are the major factors contributing to the market growth in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rising incidence of arthritis and presence of a large population base. In addition, availability of high-quality treatment and rise in the adoption of sport activities among the young population are driving the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global knee brace market include Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, LLC, (Donjoy), ACE Brand, Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, 3M Science, Mava Sports, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., Össur among others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets