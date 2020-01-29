LiDAR Industry Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘LiDAR Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of LiDAR Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global LiDAR Industry industry valued approximately USD 490 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The rising usage of drones for various purposes and upliftment from the government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR for different governmental activities like flood relief and management are driving this industry’s growth. Also, the capability of drones in automation and delivery sectors are making the key manufacturers expend in drone research. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘LiDAR Industry’:

SICK AG

Quanergy

3D Laser Mapping

Quantum Spatial

Phoenix Aerial Systems

Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd.

Airborne Imaging Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

RIEGL USA Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Laser Scanners

Navigation

Positioning System

By Product:

Aerial LiDAR

Ground-based LiDAR

UAV LiDAR

Solid State LiDAR

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Engineering

Environment

Metereology

ADAS

Driverless Cars

By Service:

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

