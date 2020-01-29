Mono Block Pumps Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Mono Block Pumps Market – Introduction

The mono block pump is nothing but a mechanical device which contains motor as the prime mover of the pump. The pump and motor are coupled in the same housing without any link device between the two shafts.

Mono block pumps are utilized in various applications such as agriculture, sprinkle and drip irrigation, de-watering of mines, fire frightening, and water supply for building.

Furthermore, mono block pumps has some outstanding features such as simple to use, higher degree of efficiency on the basis of power consumption, and compactness.

Moreover, mono block pump is coupled directly to the motor, which is the key mover of the pumping action.

Mono Block Pumps Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Mono Block Pumps Market

Consistent rise in awareness about water conservation across the globe and increasing initiatives by governments of different countries for water resource management are major factors that likely to drive the global mono block market in the next few years

Furthermore, demand for mono block pump has increased due to rapid increase in population and dependency on water in industrial, residential, and commercial applications, which in turn is expected to drive the mono block pump market across the globe.

Moreover, residential and industrial development in developed and developing countries along with increasing mechanization in farming and surge in construction activities and development of infrastructure coupled with government initiatives are expected to boost the mono block pump market during the forecast period.

North America, followed by Europe, to Hold Significant Share of Global Mono Block Market

North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to hold a significant share of the global mono block pump market, due to the presence of well-established and emerging players in the region. Additionally, North America and Europe can likely boost the demand of mono block pump market due to agriculture and sustainable water management across the region.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to offer significant opportunities to the mono block pump market in the near future due to the use of mono block pumps in different applications, such as agriculture, medical, and municipal, in the region. Increase in demand is primarily attributed to the presence of significant economies of India, China, and Japan in the region.

Mono Block Pumps Market – Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global mono block pumps market include

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Grundfos

Usha International Ltd.

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

The Kirloskar Group

Falcon Pumps

Flotech Pumps

Havells India Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited.

Sigmafos

