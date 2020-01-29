Multilayer Varistors Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2027

Multilayer varistors is a control element that have ability to absorb high transient energies and can suppress electrostatic discharge (ESD). Thus they are used to protect the electronics systems and components from damage occurred due to overvoltage. Multilayer varistors are constructed from semiconducting ceramics by the highly advanced multilayer formation technologies, which can offer excellent absorption of transient energy and internal heat dissipation and also provide rugged protection. Owing to high transient energy abortion ability, multilayer varistors are largely used in various applications to protect electronics circuit such as mother board, mobile phone, handheld device, scanner, and I/O Port such as RS232, USB, PS2, and VGA. The multilayer varistors are also known by its short forms such as ML and MLV.

Multilayer Varistors Market – Competitive Landscape

Eaton Corporation Plc

Founded in 1916, Eaton Corporation Plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company operates as a global power management company. The company’s electrical product segment includes residential products, industrial and electrical components, single phase power quality products, fire detection and emergency lighting products, structural support systems, wiring devices, and lighting and circuit protection products.

AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and provider of electronic components. The company is incorporated in 1972 and based in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, U.S. The AVX Corporation is operate as a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation. The company served leading end-use industries such as industrial, military, automotive, medical, consumer electronics, transportation, and communications.

TDK Electronics AG

The company incorporated in 1935 and based in Munich, Germany. TDK Electronics AG develops, manufacture, and supply electronic components and systems worldwide under the TDK and EPCOS product brands. The company mainly focused on leading edge technology market that includes automotive electronics, consumer electronics and industrial electronics. TDK Electronics AG has strong employee base of 22,900 peoples that operates through company’s 20 design and production locations.

Stackpole Electronics, Inc.

Established in 1928, Stackpole Electronics, Inc. is a privately held company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. The company is a leading worldwide design and manufacturer of resistive components that includes thin and thick film surface mount resistors, wirewound and axial leaded resistors, inductors, current sense resistors, and various power resistors. Stackpole Electronics, Inc. offers different types of varistors such as multilayer varistors, single layer varistors, automotive varistors, and specialty/custom varistors. The company’s manufacturing units are presents in Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and China and has sales offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taiwan.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Founded in 1927, Littelfuse, Inc. is a leading design and manufacturer of power control, sensing, and circuit protection products. The company’s products are largely used in applications that use electrical energy. The company largely focuses on strategic acquisitions to broaden its product offerings to the automotive, industrial and consumer industry. Littelfuse, Inc. has more than 50 manufacturing, sales, and engineering facilities worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global multilayer varistors market with significant developments include INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, SFI Electronics Technology Inc, Cham How Corporation, KOA Speer Electronics, Inc., Bourns, Inc., Thinking Electronic Industrial Co.,Ltd., and among others.

Multilayer Varistors Market – Dynamics

Growing Adoption of IoT Technology in Various Industries

In recent years the adoption of IoT is largely increased owing to this the remarkable growth can be seen in the development of wireless communication devices. These devices are comprised of various electronics circuits and components. Thus to deliver optimal operating conditions or to protect against excessive transient voltages the varistors are used as a control elements in circuits. Controlling excessive transient voltages can prevent any electronic circuit from damage which will reduce the maintenance cost of the system. This factor is likely to increase the demand of varistors which drives the growth of multilayer varistors market.

Rising Adoption of Multilayer Varistors Owing to Its Significant Advantage

There has been an evident rise in the demand for multilayer varistors owing to its significant advantages over its substitutes such as laser diodes. Multilayer varistors offers transmission of elevated connected energies at low cost which is likely to drive the growth of the global multilayer varistors market. Furthermore, the global rise in applications of power transmission and allocation electronics is expected to propel the multilayer varistors market.

