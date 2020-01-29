Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market In-depth Analysis and Outlook 2019 to 2024

The report Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies and competitive analysis of Market. It provides the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. This study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The worldwide market for Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019

Top Companies in the Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market: Futong Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical, Linyi Chunming Chemical, Jiangsu Jibao Technology, Rudong Huayun Chemical, Xuzhou Yongda Chemical, Zibo TianDan Chemical, Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine, Taixing Xiangyun Chemical, Jiangxi Jinlong Chemical, Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical

Phosphorous acid is the compound described by the formula H3PO3. This acid is diprotic (readily ionizes two protons), not triprotic as might be suggested by this formula. Phosphorous acid is an intermediate in the preparation of other phosphorus compounds. It is applied for reducing agent, nylon whiten agent, plastic stabilizer, synthetic fiber, phosphoric acid salt and agricultural pesticide intermediate etc. Phosphorous acid’s CAS number is 10294-56-1 or 13598-36-2.

Request for Sample:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08061387232/global-phosphorous-acid-cas-10294-56-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024/inquiry?Mode=52

GLOBAL PHOSPHOROUS ACID (CAS 10294-56) MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Phosphorous Acid Crystal

Phosphorous Acid Liquid

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market is segmented into:

Plastics & Polymers

Agriculture

Synthetic Fiber

Water Treatment

Others

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Scope of the Report:

There has been significant rationalization in the phosphorus industry during the past 10 to 20 years, largely because of the diminishing use of sodium phosphates in home laundry detergent powders. The phosphorus industry has undergone a dramatic shift away from Western countries to Asian countries during this period as a result of changes in technology and the increasing cost of electricity. The development of capacity to produce technical-grade phosphoric acid from wet agricultural acid has also resulted in the loss of market share for thermal acid, which is produced from elemental phosphorus. Phosphorous acid is an important by-product of the phosphorus industry .In the past few years, the phosphorous acid industry have maintained a rapid pace of development. The production of the global phosphorous acid increased from 78.9 K MT in 2012 to 132.4 K MT in 2016. In 2016, the global phosphorous acid industry was valued at 116 million USD, and by 2023, the global phosphorous acid industry is expected to reach 194 million USD.

At present, the world’s major producers are located in China. Futong Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical and Linyi Chunming Chemical are the main players in this industry. Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical is a global market leader. In 2016, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemica accounted for 8.39% of the market share. In recent years, Chinese manufacturers have expanded their production capacity. At the same time, there are some new manufacturers to enter the industry, which makes the phosphorous acid market concentration continues to decline.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

– Quantitative market information and forecast for the global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) to 2024.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08061387232/global-phosphorous-acid-cas-10294-56-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024?Mode=52

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING:

– Product Development/Innovation: Product portfolios of the top players in the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market.

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) products across geographies.

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, recent developments, and investments in the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market.

Finally, Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets