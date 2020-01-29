PID Controller Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Global PID Controller Market: Introduction

A PID controller is a feedback mechanism for a control loop, which calculates an error value as the difference between a set point and a calculated system parameter. PID stands for proportional–integral–derivative. PID controllers are primarily used for pressure control, temperature control, flow control, and motion control.

Continuous technological innovations have led to introduction of smart PID controllers and hybrid PID controllers. Both these are more powerful and economical than the conventional PID controllers. In temperature control functions, hybrid PID controllers are being adopted increasingly. In oil & gas and food & beverages sectors, PID controllers are largely used.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global PID Controller Market

The global PID controller market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of and technological innovations in PID controllers. Less power consumption and low costs associated with introduction of hybrid PID controllers are augmenting the demand for these controllers.

Increased usage of PID controllers in the food & beverages industry is expected to drive the global market for PID controllers during the forecast period

In addition to these factors, PID controllers gained more traction compared to programmable logic controller (PLC) systems due to their lower cost

Manufacturing facilities worldwide are increasingly using PID controllers to help in calculating the error value and provide actionable data points to improve the overall process efficiency. Increase in the efficiency helps lower energy consumption levels and improve the execution time of the system. This, in turn, reduces operating costs. This results in extensive use of PID controllers in end-user industries, which drives the global PID controller market.

A key factor that hampers the global PID controller market is the increasing demand for and adoption of PLC devices led by higher loop-processing capacity of PLC devices and multiple operational capability of an industrial facility. Thus, growing adoption of PLC devices limits the global PID controller market.

