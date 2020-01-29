Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Suppliers, Demand, Applications and Forecast

Regulatory technology, also known as a “RegTech” is a new field within the financial services industry that utilizes information technology to enhance regulatory processes.

In 2018, the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size was 1370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6420 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.7% during 2019-2025.

The adoption of RegTech is the highest in Europe owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as per usage rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure.

Major Players in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market are:-

Bearingpoint

MetricStream

NICE Actimize

Broadridge

Traiana

Finastra

Targens GmbH

Acin

Fenergo

Accuity

Lombard Risk

Agreement Express

Exiger (DDIQ)

EastNets

Amlpartners

…..

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Risk Management

Identity Management & Control

Compliance

Regulatory Reporting

Transaction Monitoring

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

