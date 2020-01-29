Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019 – 2027

Sealing and strapping packaging tapes are pressure sensitive tapes that are used for different packaging functions like reinforced packaging, bundling items, pallet unitizing etc. Due to several advantages and benefits of sealing and strapping packaging tapes, these have been extended by several end uses creating enormous growth opportunities during the estimated forecast period. The use of sealing and strapping packaging tapes is rapidly growing demand through number of food & beverages and electronics manufacturers which aims to deliver high growth for sealing and strapping packaging tapes market.

Increasing use of sealing and strapping packaging tapes in several end-uses like automotive, electronics & electrical, food & beverages etc. across the globe, the demand for sealing and strapping packaging tapes is also increasing globally with APEJ expected to register high growth for sealing and strapping packaging tapes market during the forecast period. The global market for sealing and strapping packaging tapes comprises several local and global players.

Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Dynamics

The global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market is projected to witness middle single digit growth in developing as well as developed economies, during the forecast period, according to the company’s research study. Polypropylene material type is a widely used sealing and strapping packaging tapes material across the globe as it possesses several benefits such as high flexibility, lightweight etc. Rapidly increasing packaging industry reflects high adoption of sealing and strapping packaging tapes.

Sealing and strapping packaging tapes are expected to witness high demand by burgeoning demand of food & beverage, sports & apparels, automotive during the forecast period. Sealing and strapping packaging tapes is expected to possess healthy growth during the forecast period. Rubber based sealing and strapping packaging tapes are expected to possess high demand share throughout the forecast period as rubber based sealing and strapping packaging tapes provide superior waterproofing and excellent adhesion.

Sealing and strapping packaging tapes manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously introducing new flavours providing increased appearance and enhanced taste. Some of the key market participants in the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Tesa SE, Scapa Group plc, Shrutapes, Nichiban, Mactac, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

