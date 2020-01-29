Small Bore Connectors Market – Major Factors Driving the Industry

Global Small Bore Connectors Market: Overview

The dynamic of the global small bore connectors market is influenced by a large number of factors. Emergence of new international standards for product performance and design together with the need for high performing top-notch products are expected to impact the global small bore connectors market.

Both safety and security are ofprime importance in the small bore connectors industry. Simultaneously, the growing need for high performance and disposable medical devices is likely to necessitate escalation in research and development activities related to small bore connectors.

The global small bore connectors market is likely to exhibit considerable growth clocking sound rate of growth during the assessment period. The global small bore connectorsmarket is segmented on the basis of application, product, enduser, and region.

Global Small Bore Connectors Market: Notable Developments

There have been some developments in the globalsmall bore connectorsmarket, one of which is listed below:

In 2019, The Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) has phased out the making of legacyfeeding devices and transition adaptors. This is to adhere to the guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. to lessen rising misconnections related to medical tubing. The member companies of GEDSA will adjust to the availability of the products to improve patient safety, thereby leaving an impact on the global small bore connectors market.

Some of therenowned companies operating in the global small bore connectorsmarket are as follows

Hopf A. Kunststoff-verarbeitung GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical – Smiths Group Company

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Small Bore Connectors Market: Key Trends

The global small bore connectors market is likely to be impacted by a large number of factors, over the period of assessment.

Efforts to Minimize Injuries and Fatalities Have Escalated Need for Standardized Devices

The global small bore connectors market is estimated to gather momentum from the wide scope of applicationof small bore connectors. Application ranges from enteral and intravascular to neuraxial anaesthesia and limb cuff inflation. However, most of the scope of use of small bore connectors is offered through intravascular administration of medicine.

Following the finalization of ISO/FDIS 80369-7, manufacturers of small bore connectors are now given the specifications pertaining to intravenous and hypodermic procedures. In addition to that, administration of medicines through the procedure of enteral feeding for patients has risen. This accounts for a large chunk of revenues in the global small bore connectors market.

Manufacturers of small bore connector manufacturers are now adopting new standards to minimize errors in connecting enteral and non-enteral gadgets. Key market players are running trials to test their products tooffer an enhanced sense of safety to the patients.

On the other hand, many cases of patient fatalities and injuries everyyear have been reported across the globe. Much of these have been attributed to the medical negligence of healthcare professionals. Such incidents are likely to impede the growth of the global small bore connectors market during the assessment period.

Global Small bore connectors Market: Geographical Analysis

The global small bore connectors market could be split into the major regions of Middle East and Africa, Latin America,North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe collectively account for the lion’s share of the global small bore connectors market. Both the regions are likely to remain a lucrative choice for the manufacturers of small bore connectors in years tocome. Government regulations to standardize small bore connectors and competitive pricing offer copious growth opportunities for companies in the global small bore connectors market.

The Asia Pacific small bore connectors market is still in a very nascent stage; however the scope of growth remains. Numerous awareness campaigns pertaining to correct and safe use of small bore connectors initiated by private and public organizations will fuel the market. Additionally, increasing technological progress in the medical industry is likely to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market during forecast period.

