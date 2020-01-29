SMT Placement Equipment Market Trends, Scope, Forecast by 2027

Surface-mount Technology (SMT) is an automation technology used to manufacture electronic circuits by placing electronic components such as capacitor, resistor, inductor, fan, etc., onto a printed circuit board (PCB). The mounting of electronic components is done on a PCB through SMT placement equipment. They are also known as pick-and-place machines. In general, SMT placement equipment have high resolution verification cameras and linear encoders that help these machines to accurately place electronic components onto a PCB, prior to soldering. In general, the efficiency of a SMT placement machine is measured in components per hour (CPH). CPH is the rate at which electronic components are picked by a SMT placement equipment machine and placed on a PCB.

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Panasonic Corporation

In 1918, Konosuke Matsushita formed a company Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works that was later renamed Panasonic. Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company operates in the following business segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive and Industrial Solutions. The company’s SMT placement equipment are part of its Industrial Solutions business division.

ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology was formed in 1975. In 1989, the company was listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is currently based in Singapore. The company’s business divisions are: SMT Solutions Business, Back-end Equipment Business and Material Business. In 2011, ASM Pacific Technology acquired Siplace. Again, in 2014, the company acquired ‘Dek’, a brand of industrial printers. The company sells SMT placement equipment products under the brand ‘Siplace’.

Blakell Europlacer Group

Blakell Europlacer Group is a leading company based in the U.K. that manufactures SMT pick and pack equipment. The company sells SMT pick and pack equipment under the brand ‘Europlacer’. The company also sells screen printing machines under the brand ‘Speedprint’. The company sells SMT pick and place machines under the brands ‘atom’, ‘iineo+’, ‘xpii+’, ‘iico’, and ‘Izero3’.

Fuji Corporation

Fuji Corporation was formed in 1959. The company is presently based in Aichi, Japan. The company’s product segments are: SMT equipment, machine tools, compact robot, mobility support robot, atmospheric pressure plasma unit, public stocker system and manufacturing services. Its products include SMT placement equipment and machine tools. The company has operations across the world including Japan, the U.S., Germany, China, and Brazil.

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand from end-use sectors fuel demand for SMT placement equipment

Modern consumer electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and LCD TVs, are manufactured through SMT technology. Computing and storage industries also use this technology. Rise in sale of consumer electronic products along with expansion of computing and storage industries are driving the demand for SMT placement equipment. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent market for SMT placement equipment due to the major consumer electronics industry in the region.

Technology innovation drives the demand for SMT placement equipment

Consumers across the globe demand SMT placement equipment owing to low cost-to-ownership and high return on investment. Development of high-accuracy encoder systems has prompted manufacturers to launch more efficient SMT placement equipment. All these factors are driving the demand for SMT placement equipment across the globe.

