Transdermal Drug Delivery Market is Expected to Create New Opportunities By 2020

Transdermal drug delivery is a mode of drug administration in which drug is administered through patient’s skin. The drugs or medicine that needs to be administered to a patient are usually applied in the form of a plaster, patch, or ointment in this administration route such that the drugs are gradually absorbed into the systemic circulation. Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) are generally comprised of five key components: the drug, polymer matrix, permeation enhancers, adhesives, and backing layers. Transdermal drug delivery system has several advantages such as:

View Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transdermal-drug-delivery-market.html

The delivery of drug is non-invasive which is very less painful to the patient as compared to other forms of drug administration

Avoids first-pass metabolism thus increasing the bio-availability of drug

Transdermal drug delivery have fewer side effects than oral medications or supplements

Administration of complete dose of the drug is possible through TDDS

Provides controlled plasma levels of very potent drugs

Termination of therapy is easy at any point of time

Reduction in healthcare costs due to higher compliance & more effective treatment

Request a Brochure of Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=158

Factors that directly affect the quality, permeation and efficacy of transdermal drug delivery include morphology and physiology of skin and the combination of skin, penetrant and delivery system.

The transdermal drug delivery market is driven by the introduction of easy-to-use and effective transdermal drug delivery systems based on cutting-edge technology. The transdermal drug delivery market is increasing due to its rising demand as it is more convenient than conventional systems for administrating drugs. For example, patients that are fanatical to oral drug dosages or those patients in unconscious state can be administered drugs through the transdermal route.

Transdermal patches provides improved control over toxicity levels as these patches can be easily peeled off if the drug is scrutinized to render higher toxic effects. Drug permeation can be monitored and estimated more effectively through this method, which makes it convenient to maintain a constant level of drug serum. In view of these factors, the adoption rate of products in the global transdermal drug delivery market is high. By application, the global transdermal drug delivery market can be classified as hormone replacement therapy, pain management, contraception, neurological disorders, and smoking cessation. Transdermal drug delivery system is one of the fastest growing segments of the total drug delivery sector as it is the most convenient drug delivery system.

Request for a Discount on Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=158

Geographically, the global transdermal drug delivery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Nicotine patch is highly sold in the United States. This patch releases nicotine in controlled manner to help with the cessation of tobacco smoking. In Europe, the first commercially available vapour patch was approved in 2007 to reduce smoking habits. Transdermal patches are gaining share in the global transdermal drug delivery market penetration because primary care physicians and patients equally put more emphasis on easy to use drug delivery methods. Some of the key global participants present in the transdermal drug delivery market include 3M Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bayer Crop Science Ltd., BioGel Technology Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Limited, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Actavis Inc. About Us Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories. TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision. Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets