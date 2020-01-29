UVI Paper Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019 – 2027

UVI Paper is an efficient solution for ink-jet printing technology which provides clear and appealing visuals to a picture. UVI paper provides photograph like appearance, which, when used on labels and tags, it enhances its packaging quality. The manufacturers in the UVI paper market are offering premium gloss papers for UV ink-jet printing. Introduction of premium gloss papers is expected to increase the UVI paper market growth in the upcoming years. The shift of consumer’s preference towards paper-based labels and tags is likely to increase the demand for UVI paper during the forecast period. Manufacturers also provide extra gloss UVI paper for better printing quality, which is expected to fuel the UVI paper market growth.

Manufacturers in the industry are focusing on providing eye-catching solutions for brand owners. Labels and packaging design are first thing that will catch consumer’s attention, and it makes the product to stand out of the shelf. UVI papers are introduced for high-quality printing together with excellent adhesion properties. UV inkjet inks are used with UVI paper which contain pigments, pre-polymers, and UV sensitive material. Generally, the cost of inkjet press is less than flexo press which is expected to create demand for inkjet presses.

Global UVI Paper Market: Dynamics

The growth of printing market is expected to bolster the demand for UVI paper market during the forecast period. The use of mid-gloss UVI paper is anticipated to reduce in the near future. However, premium gloss UVI paper consumption is awaited to increase owing to more transparent print quality and appearance. The outlook for global UVI paper market is likely to be positive during the forecast period. Packaging labels & tags are expected to be a lucrative application for the UVI paper market. The increment in the paper & paperboard is expected to boost the growth of UVI paper market in the upcoming years. UVI paper labels are available with different types of adhesives made for all temperature applications, especially in food & beverage industry. However, the demand for high-quality printing in food & beverage packaging is anticipated to add significant value share to the UVI paper market.

The number of mill producing inkjet coating treatment on the paper is increasing, which is expected to decrease the prices of UVI paper. The prices of mid-gloss UVI paper is expected to decrease, wherein, premium gloss UVI paper is expected to remain stagnant in the next five years. In North America, the United States is expected to hold majority of share. Asia Pacific region is predicted to remain laggard in terms of prices, wherein, is expected to create high incremental opportunity by the end of forecast period. In Middle East and Africa, GCC countries are expected to expand at a higher CAGR with respect to other countries. India and China are anticipated to witness significant expansion in the UVI paper during the forecast period, in terms of market value share.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with UVI Paper market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

