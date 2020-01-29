Wind Turbine Industry Future Forecast, Regional Outlook and Emerging Trends 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Wind Turbine Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Wind Turbine Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Wind Turbine industry valued approximately USD 79.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growing prices of non-renewable energy sources are the major driving factor in the Industry. Additionally, supportive government frameworks and rising need for electricity are also likely to drive the demand in the Industry. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industry for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘Wind Turbine Industry’:

Aeolos Wind Turbine Ltd.

Aeronautica Windpow

Enercon GMBH

GE Turbine

Nordex SE

Vergnet SA

Windflow Technology Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Dewind Co.

Market Segmentation:

By Equipment:

Turbine Blade

Electricity Generator

Wind Mill Tower

By Control Equipment

End-Use

Industrial

Household

Corporate

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

