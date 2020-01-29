Worldwide Analysis on Foam Cooler Box Market Strategies and Forecast, 2019 to 2027

The foam cooler box is used to store and ship perishable and frozen products. The foam cooler box is also known as Styrofoam or expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler box. Styrofoam (a trademarked brand, owned by The Dow Chemical Company) is the primary material to make a portable cooler owing to their low cost. Affordability, availability, and disposability are three critical factors for consumers while selecting the foam cooler box. The one more reason for using the foam cooler box is large sizes availability in less weight. Due to which foam cooler box is suitable for single applications as compared to a hard or soft cooler insulated cooler. A foam cooler box is available in a variety of shapes and sizes which are generally not available in a traditional plastic or metal cooler. Seafood products are also preferred to store in a foam cooler box. The foam cooler boxes with different handling methods such as wired or slide handled are expected to boost in demand.

Global Foam Cooler Box Market: Dynamics

To sustain in market competition, manufacturers mostly produce custom sized and printed foam coolers. Despite industrial applications, the foam cooler boxes are increasingly used by the individuals for temporary cooling solutions used in outdoor activities. The food industry prefers a foam cooler box due to its low cost than plastic & metal coolers. Foam cooler box provided excellent insulation properties, which is useful to keep food fresh longer.

On the other hand, there are also many disadvantages of using foam cooler box. The primary product level restraints of foam cooler box are poor ice life, loose lid seal, and low durability. The foam cooler box has high chances of heat transfer as compared to metal and plastic coolers due to low density. Biodegradable cooler box made by molded pulp is expected to hampering the market growth of foam cooler box. The pharmaceutical industry is only end-user, which is expected to maintain demand growth of foam cooler box. A foam cooler box is a crucial part of the pharmaceutical cold chain solutions. Insulated foam cooler box is a significant container for storing and shipping temperature-sensitive medicine and pharmaceutical items.

