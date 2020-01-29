Worldwide Cryptocurrency Industry Overview With Industry Data and Future Forecast 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Cryptocurrency Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Cryptocurrency Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. The global Cryptocurrency Industry industry valued approximately USD 294 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The major factors driving the growth are transparency and non-flexibility of distributed ledger technology, faster transaction, lesser total ownership cost, no compliance in peer-to-peer payments, cross-border remittance transfer, and growing usage of macro drivers. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Player in ‘Cryptocurrency Industry’:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

BitGo

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

BitFury Group

Intel Corporation

AlphaPoint Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin

Dashcoin

By End-User:

Peer-to-Peer Payment

Remittance

E-Commerce

Retail

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

