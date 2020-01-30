A2P SMS Market – Global Industry to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019-2024



A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

Scope of the Report:

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2178233

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2178233

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets