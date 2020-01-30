Access Control Reader Market Segments, Key Trends and Development Status | Key Players Honeywell Security, Gemalto NV, Bosch Security System, Schneider Electric

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The access control market is growing, as various types of cost-effective security systems increase the inclination of individuals toward its usage. Furthermore, preference for wireless and IoT-based security systems in various applications and rapid urbanization are the factors expected to support the growth of the access control market in the near future.

Some of the factors which are driving the growth of the market include, deployment of wireless technology in security system, due to increasing crime rates globally, public security is a growing challenge. Access control systems play a major role in urban security, by enabling end users to exercise greater control over their domains. However, due to less awareness among users about advanced security solutions and its usage in various applications, the growth of the market can be a challenge in the future.

Key players profiled in the report includes: 3M Cogent Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd, Gemalto NV, Bosch Security System Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Tyco Fire and Security, Allegion PLC, Assa Abloy AB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation.

The access control reader market is primarily segmented based on type, by end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

* Card Readers

* Biometric Readers

* Electronic Locks

* Multi-technology Readers

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* Commercial

* Residential

* Industrial

