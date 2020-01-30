Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market : Business Overview and Global Development Trends 2018-2026

Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market: Overview

Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax is a fiber-reactive nuclear-sizing agent used in the paper industry as a sizing agent. Sizing papers with alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax emulsions helps in imparting water resistance by simultaneously controlling its printing properties. It is an efficient sizing agent, especially suitable from the environment protection viewpoint. Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax can cure kinetics. Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax hydrolysis takes place depending on conversion into the ketone form of the compound, which occurs during drying of paper at a high temperature. Traditionally, application of alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax in the paper industry involves several tedious steps including emulsification and mixing of the emulsified alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax with an aqueous mixture that contains fibers, cellulosic fibers, mineral particles, and other chemical agents. During the manufacture of paper sheets, alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax emulsion particles may adhere either to fibers, cellulosic fibers, or mineral surfaces in the suspension.

Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market: Drivers & Restraints

Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax is used in the form of emulsion in the sizing of finer qualities of paper. In comparison to other acidic sizing agents, for instance, gum rosin, alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax aid in minimizing the machine breakdown and water recycling difficulties in the standard process of acidic paper manufacture. Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax also reduces water absorption and enhances surface conditions of paper during a neutral paper manufacturing process. A major factor driving the usage of alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax in the paper industry is its significant role in minimizing the detrimental impact of water contamination on environment, by facilitating the recycling of water during the paper production process.

Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax market can be segmented into printing and writing papers, paperboards, newsprint, and paperboard grades. Use of AKD wax in the manufacture of any type of paper optimizes surface hydrophobicity, absorption of liquids, writability and printability, dimensional stability, and runnability of the machine.

Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region. Demand for alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax has been increasing in Asia Pacific, owing to rise in the demand for paper for packaging in the e-retailer sector in the region. The manufacture of alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax is primarily concentrated in China, Japan, and India, owing to low labor cost and easy availability of raw materials. Furthermore, various packaging manufacturers are establishing alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax base in developing economies in Asia Pacific to leverage on reduced trading costs and increase their economies of scale. North America and Europe also held a significant share of the global alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax market in 2017.

Alkyl Ketene Dimers (AKD) Wax Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax market include BASF SE, Kemira, Inc., Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical, and Tiancheng. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

