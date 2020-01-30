Animal Model Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2027

Animal model has also been the most preferred means of experiment for scientists and researchers. Cosmetic research and for testing different therapeutics, animal model is the most preferred means. Rapid developments taking place in the healthcare sector along with growing use of advanced technologies have made the use of animal models constructive and easy.

Additionally, growing incidence rate of diseases with growing adverse effects of drugs have boosted the growth for animal model. Moreover, increasing government intervention in various research institutes has helped in developing standards protocols related to animal model, which is also expected to boost growth in the global animal model market in the coming years.

As the global animal model market is so diverse, Transparency Market Research is coming up with a new report on this market. The report elucidates on all the key factors contributing in the growth of the global animal model market. Facts related to government policies, other regulations of different national and international organizations, along with current trends in the market all are thoroughly discussed in the report. Focus is also on DROT (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends) as it will help in framing current and future scenario of the market. Key strategies used by leading players are also mentioned in the report.

Global Animal Model Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments taken place in the global animal model market along with its impact on the market is discussed below.

Scientists at USC and UC San Diego found a lucrative prospect that will help in treating the brain cancer – Glioblastoma in 2019. This novel target is the circadian clock in tumor cells which helps in determining the growth and proliferation of the tumor. It will also help in understanding how the cells will respond or can become resistant against treatment. This development will also have a positive on the growth of the global animal model market.

Besides, research conducted universities, various research companies are also making significant efforts in innovating with animal model. Some of the prominent players analyzed in this report are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Trans Genic Inc, Genoway SA, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, and Envigo CRS SA.

Global Animal Model Market: Drivers and Restraints

The need for developing new therapeutic that will help in treating human diseases and for manufacturing new drug, animal model are used immensely. Use of animal model helps in validation and target identification, toxicity and safety screening, drug screening and lead optimization, and in preclinical analyses of drug safety & efficacy. These are key factors augmenting growth in the global animal model market.

However, rising concern related to animal welfare, which in turn has forced research organizations to look for alternative measures mainly for reducing amount of vertebrate animals in research might adversely affect the growth in this market.

Global Animal Model Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional frontier, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the global animal model market in the coming years. Increasing government funding along with changing policies related to the use of animal model are high in this region. Moreover, huge investments made in biogenic research are also expected to drive the growth in North America animal model market in the coming years. On the other hand, Europe and Asia Pacific are also estimated to hold key share in the animal model market in the coming years.

