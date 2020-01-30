Automated Document Inserter (ADI) Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report 2027

Automated Document Inserter (ADI) Market- Introduction

An automated document inserter (ADI) is a system which automates the insertion of documents into cartons or boxes.

is a system which automates the insertion of documents into cartons or boxes. Automated document inserters are primarily used in packaging lines to reduce the labor cost and increase accuracy in the document arrangement and packaging process.

Several manufacturers provide automated document inserters on a monthly rental basis to the manufacturing industry and warehouse sector.

In a warehouse, employees more serious about the packaging target assigned to them instead of quality of work. An automated document inserter (ADI) organizes the right documents in the right box, resulting in reduced errors while inserting printed documents.

Each frame of an automated document inserter works four times faster than a human, reducing the time taken for packaging and helps to increase return on investment by increasing the number of orders in minimum work time.

Key Drivers of the Automated Document Inserter (ADI) Market

Companies are looking for cost effective and advanced solutions for document insertion to reduce the time taken to complete orders by improving the packaging services.

Increasing demand for automated document inserters in packing lines, manufacturing plants, and warehouses to deliver the right documents to customers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of automated document inserters are expected to provide technologically advanced solutions in smart document labeling and folder inserters as a complete solution.

North America to hold a major share of the global automated document inserter market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the automated document inserter market due to the presence of key manufacturers of automated document inserters in the region

Rate of adoption of automated document inserters by manufacturing and packaging companies in North America is considerably high to improve the performance of the packing process. This in turn is estimated to boost the demand for automated document inserters during the forecast period.

The automated document inserter (ADI) market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period due to expansion of the packing industry in the region over the past few years. Companies in this region are adopting solutions to enhance the overall production process and return on investments.

Key players operating in the global automated document inserter (ADI) market:

The Numina Group

The Numina Group is a global designer and manufacturer of warehouse automation and software solutions. The company has a technological partnership with RDS to provide cutting edge warehouse automation systems. It offers a wide range of solutions such as voice picking system, warehouse design services, automated warehouse solutions, and software solutions to warehouse sectors.

SI Systems, LLC.

SI Systems, LLC is a provider of material handling solutions for different industries. The company is a subsidiary of Paragon Technologies, Inc. based in Easton, Pennsylvania, the U.S. It offers high speed document inserter systems and software to warehouses. The company also provides software solutions for warehouse execution systems, warehouse operation systems, and warehouse management systems.

Other key players operating in the global automated document inserter (ADI) market include Formax, Inther Group, FP Mailing L&C Ltd, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Neopost, and KAS Paper Systems Ltd.