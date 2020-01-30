Automated Port Terminals Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies 2027

Automated Port Terminals Market: A Snapshot

Despite significant strides in automotive, mining, and construction, automation continues to lag behind in ports. However, with the advent of new suitable technology, the automated port terminals market is poised to embed far more technology in the near future. The automated port terminals include five key components. Among these are automation in equipment, equipment-control automation, and terminal tower control.

Automated equipment has become a necessity for port terminals despite high initial investment costs and many a times, low factor costs. The automation is equipment makes way for stable and smooth operations in yard operations, ship to shore, gate automation, and ground transportation. There are several projects around the world where these are implemented successfully and its importance continues to rise as, thanks to the added consistency and efficiency to operations.

The automation in port terminals also includes equipment-control systems. These systems are designed to make operations smoother and gather important information that lead to better decision making. Although there is no easy-fit for equipment of various kinds with a wide range of surfaces, however automation in tasks like gate-operating is making ways for advanced sophistication which is essential. The automatic identification of containers and trucks makes way for a much smoother experience both for suppliers as well as port authorities.

Automated Port Terminals Market: Introduction

Automated port terminals can be defined as the integrated system for automation in the operation of ports. It consists of advance analytics, digital platforms, decision-making tools, terminal operating systems, and an automated interface with customers and the port community. Automated port terminals are generally safer than the conventional port terminals as it eliminates the risk of accidents and makes the work more predictive.

The initial capital expenditure on automated port terminals systems is rather high; but the operational efficiency for long term sustainability is high. Automation within port terminals have the ability to generate more value to customers as well as to the port community with the extensive adoption of Industry 4.0.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Automated Port Terminals Market – Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digitally Framed Structures in Maritime Industry for Regular Operations is driving the Automated Port Terminals Market

Adoption of digitization in the maritime industry is increasing rapidly. The major reason for the adoption is increased productivity, value addition, and minimizing the risk of human errors as well as accidents. Operation cost can drastically be reduced in the long run with the adoption of automation in port terminals. The benefits of adopting automation in port terminals with reduced cost is driving the demand for automated port terminals.

Rising Focus on Industry 4.0 by Governments

The government of China and India has increased the focus on digitization within industries which is critically important for economic growth. Maritime industry is one of the largest industries across the globe which helps governments to generate revenue in terms of taxes with higher efficiencies. Demand for automated port terminals is increasing with the increased focus on digitization by governments.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Automated Port Terminals Market”

Global Automated Port Terminals Market – Competitive Landscape

In September 2019, Cargotec’s division, MacGregor, designed the cargo system for the world’s largest container ship, MSC Gülsün.

In July 2019, Konecranes received an order from Klaipeda Container Terminal (KCT) in Lithuania for two Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes. This is the second order after the Gottwald Model 5 Mobile Harbor Crane of Konecranes which was delivered in June 2019.

Cargotec Corporation

Established in 2005, Cargotec Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company is focused on providing cargo and load handling solutions. The company majorly deals in Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor business areas. Cargotec Corporation operates in more than 100 countries.

Orbita Port & Terminals

Established in 2006, Orbita Port & Terminals is based in Valencia, Spain. The company engages in designing and commissioning automation engineering solutions within the ports and terminals sector. The company provides gate automation, crane automation, yard automation, rail automation, and management solutions within its portfolio to cater within automated port terminals market.