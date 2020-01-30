Automotive Ceramics Market – Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2026

Global Automotive Ceramics Market: Introduction

Automotive ceramics are advanced structural ceramic materials that are used for manufacturing components for automobiles. Components made by using automotive ceramics include spark plug insulators, sensors of various kinds, and supports for catalytic converters. Ceramics possess excellent properties; therefore, they are favored by most manufacturers of automobile components. Major properties include high melting point, low electrical and thermal conductivity, high durability, and hardness and strength. In the field of automotive, ceramic materials support various important tasks to meet the new challenges faced by the automotive industry. These materials can perform effectively under extreme high temperature and pressure. Additionally, the usage of ceramic materials in automobile components leads to enhanced driving comfort, low wear, less fuel consumption, and higher driving safety. Rise in usage of automotive across the globe is the major factor driving the demand for automotive ceramics. High cost of these ceramics compared to alternatives such as metal and plastics is the key factor hampering the demand for automotive ceramics.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Automotive Ceramics Market: Segmentation

Ceramic materials are classified based on composition such as oxide ceramics, silicate ceramics, carbide ceramics, and nitride ceramics. Oxide ceramics are primarily used in automotive application. Thus, automotive ceramics can be segmented based on material type into zirconia oxide, aluminum oxide, aluminum titanate oxide, and others. Of these, zirconia oxide accounts for major share of the automotive ceramics market. The segment is likely to remain dominant between 2018 and 2026. Of all the material types of ceramics, the properties of zirconia oxides are the closest to those of metals. Furthermore, zirconia oxides possess high impact resistance, high flexural strength, and high chemical resistance properties. These properties associated with zirconia oxides are expected to propel the demand for zirconia oxides in the automotive ceramics market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive ceramics market can be segmented into engine parts, automotive electronics parts, exhaust system parts, and others. The engine parts segment held prominent share of the automotive ceramics market in 2017. It is likely to remain the dominant application segment during the forecast period. A typical engine works under extreme temperature and pressure. A more efficient engine is a result of proper temperature regulation. Thus, ceramic materials help maintain engine efficiency by protecting the engine parts. This is an important factor that drives the demand for automotive ceramics.

Use of ceramics in automotive electronics is expected to rise at a fast pace owing to technology enhancement in the automotive sector related to electronics.

Automotive Ceramics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the automotive ceramics market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held major share of the automotive ceramics market in 2017. It is likely to remain the dominant region during the forecast period. Rise in demand for automotive ceramics in automotive components from automobile manufacturers is the key driver propelling the demand for automotive ceramics in Asia Pacific. China and India are the prominent anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive ceramics market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe, considered mature regions, are estimated to exhibit moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Automotive Ceramics Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global automotive ceramics market. Prominent manufacturers of automotive ceramics market include CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials, Ibiden Co., Ltd., and Ceradyne (a subsidiary of 3M Company).

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets