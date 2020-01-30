Automotive Engine Boosting System Market – Brief Analysis by Top Key Players 2027

Automotive Engine Boosting System Market: Introduction

Automotive engine boosting systems are installed along with the engine to enhance the performance of the vehicle. These systems enable the vehicle to produce higher power output without increasing the size of engine.

The automotive engine boosting system market is matured and a large number of boosting systems are integrated into automotive engines to enhance the performance of vehicles without increasing the size of the engines

Global Automotive Engine Boosting System Market: Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Cummins Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, MAHLE GmbH, and IHI Corporation are the leading manufacturers of automotive engine boosting systems. In July 2019, Borgwarner Inc. increased it production capacity of turbochargers to meet the demand in Brazil. The company also introduced the first-ever compact turbocharger, which is compatible with flex-fuel engines.

Continental AG

Continental AG was establish in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Continental AG is a leading supplier of components in the automobile industry. The company operates through two major groups: automotive group and rubber group, which are further divided into various business verticals such as powertrain, chassis & safety, interior, tires, and services. The company has a global presence and operates through several offices across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

IHI Corporation

IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company serves multiple industries and has a wide product portfolio for the automotive industry. IHI Corporation has a worldwide presence and is known for its wide range of turbocharger portfolio. The company produces more than 50 million turbochargers every year and with a wide range that are compatible with compact cars, large trucks, and buses.

BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1880 and is one of the leading manufacturers of engine boosting systems. The company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the U.S. and has a global presence. It operates through 68 locations in 19 countries and employs around 30,000 people across the globe. The company sell its product through OEMs as well as aftermarket sales channels.

MAHLE GmbH

MAHLE GmbH is a leading company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which manufactures automotive parts. The company has 80,000 employees worldwide. The MAHLE GmbH electric compressor was awarded the CLEPA Innovation Award 2019 by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

Global Automotive Engine Boosting System Market: Dynamics

Rise in Stringency of Emission Norms Leading to Engine Downsizing

Rise in stringency in emission norms is expected to drive the automotive engine boosting system market, as emission norms are compelling manufacturers to reduce the size of engines, which can be achieved through integration of engine boosting systems with the engine assembly such as turbochargers or superchargers.

Low import duty on vehicles with small engines is another major factor fueling the expansion of the automotive engine boosting system market. Moreover, the preference for performance-oriented vehicles is growing. Performance vehicles are equipped with engine boosters. Thus, this factor will propel the expansion of the automotive engine boosting systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Engine boosting systems improvise the fuel efficiency of a vehicle due to high combustion of fuels in the combustion chamber, thus augmenting the adoption of engine boosting systems in vehicles.