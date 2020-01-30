Automotive Hollow Stabilizer Bar Market Trends, Size, Forecast by 2027

The stabilizer bar, also known as sway bar, minimizes body roll in the vehicle during cornering. The conventional stabilizer bar is used to improve vehicle handling performance of muscle car. There are primarily two types of stabilizer bars: solid stabilizer bar and hollow stabilizer bar. Vehicle manufacturers focus on thickness and diameter of the bar in order to select the perfect stabilizer bar.

Hollow stabilizer bar is performing better than solid stabilizer bar due to its light weight, high torsional rigidity, coupled with easy installation. These factors make the hollow stabilizer bar highly preferable by automakers presently. Auto manufacturers are focusing on reducing the overall weight of the vehicle in order to enhance vehicle performance. The hollow stabilizer bar offers additional safety to drivers while driving and minimum body roll, which enhances the tire performance. Consequently, the hollow stabilizer bar requires less maintenance and hence, the demand for hollow stabilizer bar is likely to increase during the forecast period.

The automotive hollow stabilizer bar market can be segmented based on material, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the automotive hollow stabilizer bar market can be segregated into aluminum alloy, steel, and others. Aluminum alloy is likely to be used mostly for the manufacture of hollow stabilizer bar due to the focus on light weighting of the vehicle. Aluminum alloy offers significant strength along with reduction in stabilizer bar weight and hence, the demand for aluminum alloy stabilizer bar is likely to remain high during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive hollow stabilizer bar market can be divided into passenger vehicle commercial vehicle and electric vehicle. Production of passenger vehicle is rising continuously owing to rapid urbanization, increased purchase power, and availability of attractive finance options. Furthermore, adoption of hollow stabilizer bar in premium vehicles is increasing and hence, increasing production of premium vehicles is likely to drive the automotive hollow stabilizer bar market during the forecast period.

