Automotive Pre-Safe Sound Technology Market | Look at Current and Future Industry Performance

Automotive pre-safe sound technology is used to produce sound in the event of collision of a vehicle. The sound created by the system is to prevent or reduce the effect of sound created by the vehicle during the collision and also to reduce the impact of collision sound on the ear drums. The technology is still in the development phase as many automobile manufacturers are not utilizing this technology. Mercedes-Benz has developed this technology and employed it in its vehicles. Automotive pre-safe sound technology works when a vehicle equipped with this system or technology detects any unavoidable chances of collision and it starts producing sound which is known as “pink noise” or “pink sound.” This sound is activated in the vehicle sound system and starts playing a short interference signal. The frequency of the sound or signal deployed by the system is nearly 80 decibels which is somewhat equivalent to the noise on the side of a busy road. The signal deployed by the system activates the reflexes in the ears of the driver or passenger and protects the ear drums by reducing the level of the noise produced during the crash which can cause problem in hearing.

Increasing concerns about security and comfort among customers and rising demand for safe, comfortable, and secure vehicles are key factors likely to drive the automotive pre-safe sound technology market during the forecast period. Major automotive manufacturers are developing pre-safety features for vehicles to reduce the impact or causes of collision which is beneficial for the passengers and drivers of the vehicles. These systems are expected to reduce fatalities and also reduce the impact or results of the collision.

Automobile manufacturers have developed various types of safety features and employed it in vehicles to improve the safety standard of vehicles along with reducing the fatalities, and also reducing the effect of collision on the vehicle as well as on the commuters. Customers are also looking for vehicles with high safety features which is among the major reason for the growth of the automotive pre-safe sound technology market. The major restraint of the automotive pre-safe sound technology market is its limited penetration and high cost.

The global automotive pre-safe sound technology market can be segmented based on vehicle type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MUV. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to lead the automotive pre-safe sound technology market as the technology is highly beneficial for such type of vehicles. Production and sale of passenger vehicles is also expected to be a major reason for the growth of the automotive pre-safe sound technology market during the forecast period. In terms of region, the market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

