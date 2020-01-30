Battery Free Wireless Sensor Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2026

Wireless sensors use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) interface which did not require battery. The sensor “gathers” the radio energy from the RFID reader, then powers-on the sensing circuit, then backscatters (reflects) the digital data back to the RFID reader. The RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a wireless communication technology that enables users to uniquely identify tagged objects. It is composed of two main elements; a reader that is responsible of transmitting the commands and a tag which captures the commands and transmits back the identification and any other extra information requested by the reader.

Collections of tiny, inexpensive wireless sensor nodes capable of continuous, detailed, and unobtrusive measurement have attracted much attention in the past few years. Rapid development, rise in production of consumer electronics and medical industries, increasing application of tracking devices, growing demand in defense industries are some of the factors driving the growth of battery free wireless sensor market. The battery free wireless sensor market is a rapidly increasing field as many sensor industrialists are concentrating on technological research and enhancements in wireless sensing technology.

Wireless technology has been in the market for over a decade but still the growth of this market has not been up to the mark. There are a number of challenges faced from technical and end user point of view that are proving to be major setbacks for this technology. The battery free wireless sensor market is ready to experience growth in the coming years owing to technological advancements and easy access. Adoption of battery free wireless sensor is expected to increase through growing end user awareness.

The market is segmented on the basis of, type of RFID tags, frequency, application, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into active, passive, semi-active tags and others. The advantage of active tags is that its reading range is relatively high: in the order of tenths to hundreds of meters. However, it comes at a price of higher size, weight and cost. On the basis of frequency, the global market is segmented into low frequency (125 kHz to 135 kHz), high frequency (135 kHz to 13.56 MHz), and ultra-high frequency (above 13.56MHZ). By application, battery free wireless sensor market can be segmented into object tracking and tracing, healthcare or environmental monitoring and others. Object tracking dominate the market due to inexpensiveness, stringent safety protocols, and compatibility with all frequency range. In support of industry vertical the global battery free wireless sensor market is subdivided into automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare defense and others. Rapid development and rising demand in automotive, defense industry, and medical have driven the development in this segment. By geographical region the global battery free wireless sensor market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Rapid development in emerging economies such as China and India as well as growth in the electronics industry and increase in production in industries such as automotive will support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the battery free wireless sensor market. The key players are Genesic Semiconductor Inc, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Cree Incorporated, Infineon Technologies Ag, Norstel AB, ROHM Co Ltd, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation, BAE Systems, BSC Computer, Microsemi Corporation, Cardiomems, Chevron, Cymbet, Dust NetworksEmerson, Enocean, , ELTAV,Ember, Gastronics, Greenpeak, Microstrain, and so on.