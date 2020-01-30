Bicycle Lights and Reflectors Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2026

Bicycle lights and reflectors are considered as a necessity, especially for adventurous riders who prefer to ride in the night. Bicycle lights are needed when there is less light and visibility. Mountaineering and adventure cycling is a rising sport now-a-days, wherein lights such as front bike lights, rear bike lights, straps and reflectors, and spoke lights have become a necessity for bicycle riders. Various laws globally mandate the installation of lights and reflectors on bicycles and the correct positioning of these lights.The legislation which involves bicycle lighting is the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989 (amended in 1994 and 2005), normally abbreviated to RVLR. According to the law, cyclists travelling at night are required to have front lamps emitting white light with a visibility of at least 500 feet. These lights and reflectors help the riders to see the obstacles by illuminating the roads, without dazzling the other road users. These lights are generally light colored and reflective enough to scatter the light on the road.

Cycling as a sport and fitness activity has seen growth in recent years due to changing lifestyles and increasing awareness of its health benefits, leading to wide availability of technically advanced bicycles with facilities such as lights and reflectors for the convenience of riders. These features in the bicycles have increased the number of buyers, who consider this mode of transport as a cheap and environmentally safe option for travelling. Another driving factor that has resulted in the growth of the bicycle lights and reflectors market is the increase in number of working women who are majorly focused on health benefits of riding a bicycle and its convenience. However, the cost of these cycles which are mounted with high cost lights and reflectors sometimes restrains the buyers from purchasing these cycles.

The global bicycle lights and reflectors market can be segmented based on type, light type, power supply, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the bicycle lights and reflectors market can be classified into front bike lights, rear bike lights, reflectors, wheel and spoke lights, and others. On the basis of light type, the bicycle lights and reflectors market is classified as incandescent bulbs, LEDs, and HID. The power supply segment can be divided into USB charger, AC charger, and battery. The distribution channel segment can be categorized as online and offline. The offline segment can be further sub-segmented into specialty stores, sports goods shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Based on region, the global bicycle lights and reflectors market can be divided into South America (Brazil), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany).

Some of the key players operating in the global bicycle lights and reflectors market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Revolights Inc., Kryptonite, Goldmore Co., Ltd., DiNotte Lighting, KNOG, Lupine, Cygolite, Lezyne, and Princeton Tec. Various technological advancements in terms of safety of bicycle lights and reflector products are enabling major players in the industry to upgrade their product portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements. Furthermore, players in North America and Europe, with high prevalence of bicycle sports, are working continuously to maintain their position and brand value in the market for bicycle lights and reflectors. Europe is projected to hold the major share in terms of revenue in the bicycle lights and reflectors market. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate, due to a rise in awareness about the health benefits of the sport in the region, ultimately promoting the bicycle lights and reflectors market.